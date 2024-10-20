In Pic: Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At His Mother Saroja Sanjeev's Funeral

Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev died at 86 after battling age-related illness on Sunday morning. The Kannada actor broke down in the arms of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj S Bommai, at his mother's last rites. Several political leaders and stars from the Kannada industry paid their last respects to the actor's mother. A picture, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) is viral in which Kichcha Sudeep can be seen crying inconsolably at his mother's funeral. Sharing the picture on X, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai wrote, "Actor Sudeep paid last darshan of his mother who passed away today and condoled with the family members." Take a look:

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar expressed grief on his X handle. "Actor Mr. Kiccha Sudeep's mother Mrs. Saroja was heartbroken to hear the news of her passing away. I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty mourned the death and he wrote on X, "My deepest condolences to you, @KicchaSudeep. Sir, on the loss of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace, and may you and your family find strength and comfort during this difficult time." Take a look:

ಅಮ್ಮ, ನಿಮಗೇ ಅಂತಿಮ ನಮಸ್ಕಾರಗಳು..

Kichcha Sudeep's mother's last rites took place in the city today at her residence in JP Nagar. She died at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was receiving treatment for age-related health complications.