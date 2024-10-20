Advertisement

Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Dies At 86

Kichcha Sudeep's mother's last rites will take place in the city today at her residence in JP Nagar

Read Time: 1 min
Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Dies At 86
The image was shared on X. (courtesy: DKShivakumar)
Bengaluru (Karnataka):

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev died after battling age-related ailments on Sunday morning. She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was receiving treatment for age-related health complications. Kichcha Sudeep, who shares a close bond with his family, has received an outpouring of condolences from industry members and fans. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar expressed grief on his X handle.


Sharing a picture of the actor with his mother, he wrote, "Heartbroken to hear the news of her passing away. I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement."

Kichcha Sudeep's mother's last rites will take place in the city today at her residence in JP Nagar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

