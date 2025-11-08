<i>Mark</i> Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Faces Off Against Gangsters In This Action Thriller

After the success of Max last year, Kichcha Sudeep is set to return to theatres with another high-octane action film titled Mark.

The makers released the teaser on Friday, offering a glimpse into Sudeep's new avatar - a man feared by every gangster in the city.

The 70-second teaser begins in a dimly lit warehouse packed with gangsters under their leader's command.

Setting off the tension, he announces, "Attention, my dear gangsters. I have uploaded a picture of a man on our group. Whoever manages to kill him will receive a mountain of money."

The intensity rises when one of the gangsters mocks, "Who is Mark? Is he more dangerous than me?" before another warns, "Never say his name out loud. If you ever need to talk about him, keep it to yourself."

The teaser then cuts to a series of explosive action scenes, with Sudeep taking on his foes alone. His character's purpose remains undisclosed, but his presence conveys power, determination, and fearlessness.

Background

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, who previously collaborated with Sudeep on Max, the film features an ensemble cast including Naveen Chandra, Deepshikha, Yogi Babu, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande.

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, Mark has music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, positioning it as a major Christmas release this year.

Apart from Mark, Sudeep is also working on Billa Ranga Basha, directed by Anup Bhandari. The upcoming two-part sci-fi action drama is reportedly set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2209 AD.

