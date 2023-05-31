Kiara Advani Spotted In Her New Mercedes Maybach. See Pics

Kiara Advani pictured with her new car.

Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan, stepped out on Tuesday evening and she did it in style. The actress was clicked at a dubbing studio in Mumbai and she was pictured there in her new car. Kiara Advani bought a swanky new Mercedes Maybach, which reportedly costs around Rs 2.70 crore. Kiara happily posed for the paparazzi as she stepped out of her swanky new purchase. The actress kept her look casual and cool for her day out. She paired a printed co-ord set with a white top.

See photos of Kiara Advani and her new car here:

The actress has a super busy schedule ahead. Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She will also star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kiara Advani stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakthrough film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has starred in hit films like Kabir Singh, Bharat Ane Nenu, Lust Stories, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah ( with husband Sidharth Malhotra) and Jugjugg Jeeyo, to name a few.

On the personal front, the actress married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan earlier this year in the presence of family and close friends.