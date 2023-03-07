Kiara Advani On Post-Wedding Life: 'For The First Time, I'm Running A Home'

Image was shared by Kiara Advani.(courtesy:kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani is living a married life and loving it. Kiara Advani's wedding to actor Sidharth Malhotra completed one month today. The actress has never shied away from talking about her life after getting married. In a recent interview with News18 as well, the actor opened up about how her life post-marriage has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. She said, "For the first time, I'm running a home. I used to live in my parents' home. My mum did it all and we've so much respect and value for her right now. But it's a lovely phase. I'm very, very happy.”

The actress was also asked about the qualities that Sidharth possesses which makes him an ideal husband. “He's a great life partner. He's always motivating me, whether it's for working out or trying out new things. He's very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it's contagious.” says a smitten Kiara Advani.

The couple, who had a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer last month, have been receiving a lot of love and adoration from the fans. Talking to News18, Sidharth Malhotra thanked his fans and well-wishers for showering the duo with so much love. He said," “The fans make us, and the love you all have blessed us with makes it special. Kiara and I are overwhelmed with emotions as we take this next step. We seek your continued blessings and love and look forward to entertaining you."

“My journey of 10 years in Bollywood has been possible because of them, and now, as I embark on this new personal journey with Kiara, we hope to have your love and blessings." the Shershaah actor further said.

Earlier in the day, Kiara Advani blessed our feeds with some vibrant pictures of her husband and herself from their Haldi ceremony last month. In the 3 pictures shared by the Guilty actress, the couple can be seen playfully smearing each other with Haldi and also posing for the camera. The pictures in which the couple is all smiles exude warmth. Kiara looks beautiful in a peach dress while Sidharth complemented her in an orange kurta. Sharing the image, Kiara captioned it, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours". See the post here:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married last month in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram and they wrote in their caption: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. They got married in Rajasthan and hosted two receptions - one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai for their industry friends.