Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Wish You A Happy Holi With Pics From Their Haldi

Image was shared by Kiara Advani.(courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Holi is here and who better to wish you than Bollywood's cutest couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. On the festival of colors, Kiara Advani blessed our feeds with some vibrant pictures of her husband and herself from their Haldi ceremony last month. In the 3 pictures shared by the Guilty actress, the couple can be seen playfully smearing each other with Haldi and also posing for the camera. The pictures in which the couple is all smiles, exude warmth. Kiara looks beautiful in a peach dress while Sidharth complemented her in an orange kurta. Sharing the image, Kiara captioned it, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours".

Have a look at the adorable post:

Notably, the couple also completes one month of their marriage today. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer which was attended by their families and close friends, including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta, and Manish Malhotra.

Ever since then, the couple has been making headlines with their appearances at public events or comments on each other's social media posts. A few days ago, Sidharth, in an interview with News18, revealed how they cemented their relationship into a marriage after having found love on the sets of Shershaah. In an exclusive interview with News18, the Student Of The Year actor said, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra's win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding.” Dimple and Vikram refer to the names of the characters of the 2021 film, Shershaah. Notably, Dimple and Vikram were based on real-life people, the late Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the line of duty during the 1999 Kargil War, and his partner.

This took place when the Bollywood couple was attending the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. Kiara Advani, who looked gorgeous in a yellow Manish Malhotra saree, confided how her life post-marriage has turned out to be beautiful. “The glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I'm very happy.”, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress told News18.

On Sunday, the couple's adorable Twitter exchange left social media users yearning for more. On Saturday, Kiara performed at the inaugural Women's Premier League and shared a series of photos of her dressed in a shimmery pink outfit. Sharing the gorgeous pictures from the event, the actress captioned it, "Tonight I'm feeling pink". Replying to the post, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "colour me pink". Here's a look at the post:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. They got married in Rajasthan and hosted two receptions - one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will also feature in Yodha. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan.