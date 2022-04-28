Kiara Advani Is A Sight To Behold In New Pictures From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Promotional Diaries

Kiara Advani's Promotional Diaries. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani is busy promoting her upcoming movieBhool Bhulaiyaa 2with co-star Kartik Aaryan. However, amid her busy schedule, the actress updated her fans with her new look from her promotional diaries. In the post shared on her Instagram handle, the actress is giving major summer vibes in a criss-cross halter-neck crop top and blue denim high-waist pants. Keeping in mind the current heatwaves, the actress tied her hair into a stylish braid and accessories her look with gold hoop earrings.

Soon after Kiara shared the post, famous YouTuber Kusha Kapila was among the first ones to drop a comment. She wrote, "fasheeeeeen," while the fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Talking about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is a horror-comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Sharing the trailer, Kiara Advani captioned it as, "Welcome to the Haveli. Yeh family, entertainment aur horror dono janti hai!"

On Wednesday, Kiara Advani shared a stunning look from her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotional diaries. The actress looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder yellow gown with a thigh-high slit. Keeping her makeup game on point, she styled her hair into a messy bun and accessorised her look with hoop earrings. Sharing the post, Kiara captioned it as "Twas a bright sunny day"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has several films in her kitty-Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and RC15 with Ram Charan.