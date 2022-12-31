Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra To Get Married In February: Report

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pictured at an event.

Kiara Advani and Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly get married on February 6, reported ETimes. The wedding will reportedly take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," ETimes quoted a source as saying.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, co-stars of the film Shershaah are said to have started dating in 2020.

On the last season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in different episodes, were asked multiple questions about their relationship. When Karan Johar asked Kiara, "Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?" Her reply was: "I am not denying or accepting." KJo then asked her, "Are you close friends?" The actress said, "More than close friends." When asked about her wedding plans, Kiara said, "I do see that in my life but I am not revealing that on Koffee With Karan." When asked if her current life was a movie title what would it be called. Kiara said, "Shershaah. Life should be king size." When Karan joked, "Size matters," Kiara added, "I shouldn't have said that... Jugjugg Jeeyo."

In a separate episode of the chat show, Sidharth Malhotra said that he is "manifesting a brighter happier future." When Karan Johar asked him: "with Kiara Advani?" The actor replied, "If she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let's see."