Kiara Advani And Shahid Kapoor In Urvashi 2.0: Bollywood Ruins Yet Another Classic Song

Kiara Advani And Shahid Kapoor in Urvashi 2.0 (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who will star together in the remake of South hit Arjun Reddy, have recreated the 90s song Urvashi and we can't take it easy. Because Bollywood just took yet another great song and ruined it. This update of A R Rahman's hit track from 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan - the original song is titled Urvasi Urvasi - features rap by Yo Yo Honey Singh and a glitzy video starring the two actors. Neither song nor video are at a comparative level with either Rahman's song or Prabhu Deva's dance pyrotechnics in and atop a glass bus. Watch Urvashi 2.0 here:

Here's the original:

Bollywood has developed the bad habit or remixing old classics and has already destroyed songs such as Humma Humma and Saara Zamana. Recently, Sushmita Sen's Dilbar was remixed for the film Satyameva Jayate and a redux version of Raveena Tandon's 90s smash hit Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast featured in Kiara Advani's film Machine.

It's not clear if the Hindi Ajun Reddy will actually feature the new Urvashi song or if it's simply promotional material. The film will reportedly be directed by Sandeep Vanga (who helmed the original version) while it will collaboratively be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

In an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor, who plays the titular role, spoke about how he is prepping for the film and, said, "At the moment, I am growing a beard. We were considering to start shooting this month but the director wants my beard to grow more."

Kiara Advani has replaced Tara Sutaria as the female lead. She was welcomed on board earlier this week.

Welcome to the madness @Advani_Kiara aka Preeti. Team Arjun Reddy is now officially complete. Let's do this. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 25, 2018

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently gave birth to their second child, a son whom they've named Zain.

Last seen in "Padmaavat", Shahid also has a biopic based on boxer Dingko Singh.