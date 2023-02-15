Kiara Advani And Brother Mishaal In A Picture-Perfect Moment From Jaisalmer

Mishaal Advani with sister Kiara. (courtesy: mishaaladvani)

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal shared a set of adorable pictures from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Mishaal's sister and Bollywood actor Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. In the picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen dressed in all their festive finery. Mishaal Advani's album also features a picture of him with his mother Genevieve Advani. He captioned the post: "Ain't nobody loves me better." In the comments section of Mishaal's post, Kiara wrote: "I love you."

Check out Mishaal Advani's post here:

Over the weekend, Mishaal Advani shared a video of himself singing at an event, supposedly, sister Kiara Advani's sangeet ceremony. He captioned the post: "Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra marked Valentine's Day by sharing lovely photos from their wedding festivities in Jaisalmer. The couple can be seen twinning in yellow outfits. Kiara captioned the post: "Pyaar ka rang chada hai (covered in colour of love)."

See the photos here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra accompanied their wedding album with these words: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Kiara's bridal entry song was a reworked version of the track Ranjha from her and Sidharth's film Shershaah.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah. They got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan last week in the presence of family and a few close friends. The couple hosted a reception in Delhi as well before wrapping up their wedding festivities in Mumbai over the weekend.