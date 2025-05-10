Khloe Kardashian On Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala Debut: "Loved Seeing Him There"

Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala debut has drawn widespread attention. Recently, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian praised the actor's look.

The Bollywood actor, who became the first Indian male actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet, received appreciation from Khloe days after the event.

Khloe, who did not attend this year's Met Gala, shared her admiration for Shah Rukh on Snapchat. Her sisters- Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner - were present at the event.

"I loved seeing King Khan at The Met," Khloe wrote, alongside photos of the actor. She also expressed her fondness for one of the accessories Shah Rukh wore, writing, "I'm a fan of the K necklace."

Shah Rukh Khan wore a floor-length black wool coat designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, blending traditional Indian menswear with the Met Gala 2025 theme. His look featured a glittering "K" pendant and a gem-studded tiger-head cane.

Khloe appreciated the cultural significance of the look, posting in another Snapchat story: "He looked amazing and it's so great to see how the talented designers incorporate elements of their own culture and fashion from around the world with the theme of the event." She also acknowledged the designer's creative approach, noting that he "incorporated design elements of Indian menswear."

Kim and Khloe Kardashian visited India in July 2024 to attend a wedding. They spent two days in the country, and the visit was featured in an episode of season 6 of their reality show The Kardashians.