Khatron Ke Khiladi: Nikki Tamboli Shares Pics With Arjun Bijlani And Sana Makbul. Her ROFL Caption Takes The Cake

Lately, Nikki Tamboli has been making memories with her co-contestants in Cape Town before the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi begins. Nikki's Instagram handle says it all. On Wednesday, the Kanchana actress posted a few pictures of herself from her Cape Town diaries on the platform. The pictures also feature Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul. Both of them will also participate along with Nikki on the show. While Arjun is standing in the middle, Sana and Nikki are posing on left and right respectively. Both the actresses are kissing Arjun on the cheeks in the pictures. Arjun is showing off his pout. The trio looks super adorable.

In the pictures, Nikki is sporting a lavender co-ord set. Sana is wearing dark blue athleisure. Arjun is sporting a quirky black T-shirt and olive-green pants. The text on his T-shirt read, "Tera Bhai Sambhal Lega (Your brother will take care of it)".

Nikki Tamboli wrote a hilarious caption in the post. Referring to his T-shirt, Nikki wrote, "Bhai hoga tera (He's your brother not mine)." She added red heart emoji, red lips emoji and ROFL emoji in the caption. Nikki used hashtags such as #kkk11 #capetown #fun #mastionset #nikkitamboli #love. Going by her post, it seems that Nikki dedicated the caption to her co-contestant Sana Makbul.

Arjun Bijlani reacted to her post in the comment section. He wrote, "Hahahahahaha" and added a laughing emoji.

Arjun Bijlani is frequently featured on Nikki Tamboli's Instagram handle. See a few more pictures of Nikki and Arjun from their Cape Town diaries.

Apart from Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli's recent Instagram posts feature some pictures with her other co-contestants like Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and Aastha Gill. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani was also featured on Shweta Tiwari's latest Instagram post on Wednesday. We are talking about this post.

In terms of work, Nikki Tamboli participated in Bigg Boss 14 last year. She appeared in Raghava Lawrence's film Kanchana 3. On the other hand, Arjun Bijlani is known for TV shows like Left Right Left, Remix, Naagin and Miley Jab Hum Tum.