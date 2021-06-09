Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant Shweta Tiwari Shares More Pics From Cape Town

Shweta Tiwari shared this image. (courtesy shwetatiwari)

Highlights Shweta Tiwari is participating in the adventure TV show

Rohit Shetty is the host of the show

The shooting is taking place in Cape Town

Shweta Tiwari, 40, is making heads turn with her latest pictures that she shared from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, for which she is shooting in Cape Town these days. Shweta, on Wednesday, shared a set of pictures, in which she can be seen sporting an athleisure look and she looks fabulous. She picked a pink crop top, which she paired with grey sweatpants and a matching jacket by Saltz n Sand. We also got a glimpse of Shweta's abs in the picture. She wore pink shoes for the day and gave a variety of poses for the camera. The comments section was filled up with fire and heart emojis from fans.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's post here:

The TV star has actively been sharing pictures from the sets of the TV show that will be hosted by film director Rohit Shetty. See some of her posts here:

Shweta Tiwari married actor Abhinav Kohli, with whom she has a three-year-old son named Reyansh. Shweta's teenaged daughter Palak also lives with them - she's Shweta's daughter with her former husband Raja Chaudhary. Palak will soon be making her Bollywood debut in the film Rosie: The Safforn Chapter, which is being backed by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after playing Prerna Basu in the first installment of Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress recently featured in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, co-starring Varun Badola. Shweta participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 4 and she was the winner of the season.