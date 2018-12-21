Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: All You Need To Know About Rohit Shetty's Show

Rohit Shetty at Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 launch

Rohit Shetty, currently busy with his forthcoming film Simmba promotions, is back with yet another season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is the ninth season and the first episode airs on January 5, 2019, a week after Bigg Boss 12's grand finale premiers. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 was launched last night in Mumbai and at the event, Rohit Shetty said that this time, the makers have taken the stunts to a new level. "The untamed terrains of Argentina, the high intensity of stunts and the brave-hearted contestants is what this season is all about. After the last season, this time we have taken the stunts to a new level which will challenge the contestants and make them test their boundaries. I am confident that the show will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats and they will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making each contestant perform their stunts," Mr Shetty said in a statement.

TV personalities like Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Vikas Gupta, Avika Gor, Ali Gony, Ridhima Pandit and others are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Actress Shamita Shetty and singer Aditya Narayan are also the contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has been shot in Argentina. Rohit Shetty has hosted four seasons of the show till now.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adaptation of the American television show Fear Factor. Besides, Rohit Shetty, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have also hosted the previous seasons of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 was won by Shantanu Maheshwari.