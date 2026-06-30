Kevin Spacey On Hollywood Comeback After Sexual Assault Charges: "I Feel Much More Welcomed"

Kevin Spacey has been under public scrutiny for the past few years due to several alleged sexual assault cases filed against him. Following the controversies, Hollywood initially boycotted Spacey briefly, and now the actor is all set to make his comeback.



During a conversation with Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast, the actor opened up about the allegations and shared his feelings about making a comeback to the industry.



Talking about his comeback in Hollywood, the actor shared, “I feel much more welcomed, and I think that things are moving in the direction that we hoped they were moving in.” Opening up about the sexual assault cases against him, Spacey revealed that the court ruled in his favour on almost every count when they went before a jury. “There are certain cases where part of something is true, but it's been rethought, it's been redesigned, or it's been entirely made up,” he claimed.



Referring to the case of Anthony Rapp, who alleged Spacey made unwanted sexual advances towards him when he was 14, Spacey shared, “Certainly in the case of Anthony Rapp, which is a case that we won in federal court in New York.”







During the interview, host Bill Maher asked Spacey how there were too many allegations against him and stated that he believes some of them were valid. The American Beauty star admitted to crossing the line at times and revealed, “I never said there was no fire. It just wasn't a raging forest fire. It was a small kitchen fire that could have been put out with an extinguisher,” and added, “I hit on a lot of guys.”



Maher suggested that Spacey should have gotten some punishment but also claimed the actor had already “paid a lot” for his crimes. “I feel less in jail than I did. When people actually start to hear the facts and understand what we won in courts, I think people now look at this and think, maybe nine years has been enough,” Spacey shared, adding, “If I had been a sports figure, I would have been benched for seven games." If you're hitting home runs, they want you on the field.”



Kevin Spacey faced multiple sexual misconduct and assault allegations since 2017 and denied all of them. When the allegations surfaced, the actor was fired from Netflix's House of Cards as well as replaced in All the Money in the World. Later in 2023, a London jury found the actor not guilty of nine sexual offence charges made against him between 2001 and 2013.