British Actor-Comedian Russell Brand Faces 2 New Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

British comedian and actor Russell Brand faces new legal trouble in the UK after being charged with two offences.

According to a BBC report, the charges include one count of rape and one of sexual assault, as authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in a new police statement.

Russell Brand has previously been accused of two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one of indecent assault by four women in connection with the case. He pleaded not guilty to them in May.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20, 2026 for the two new charges, which allegedly took place in 2009 and relate to separate women, according to the CPS.

TMZ reports that Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi from the Metropolitan Police is leading the investigation. He said, "The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers."

He added, "The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police."

The Trial

According to a BBC report, a trial is scheduled at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026 for the five earlier charges. These allegedly took place between 1999 and 2005 in central London and Bournemouth.

It states that Russell Brand has been accused of rape in Bournemouth in 1999, followed by an assault in Westminster, where he dragged the woman towards a male toilet in 2001.

A third charge states that he groped and forcefully kissed a woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005. The remaining counts relate to the oral rape and sexual assault of another woman in the Westminster area in 2004.

About Russell Brand

Russell Brand was born in Essex. He hosted TV shows such as Big Brother's Big Mouth, along with radio programmes on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

His Hollywood career took off with films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.