<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Progress Report On Akshay Kumar's Film

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has nearly reached the ₹75 crore mark at the box office. On Day 14, the movie earned ₹1.8 crore through ticket windows, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, the film, headlined by Akshay Kumar, has collected ₹74.75 crore in the domestic market.

Kesari Chapter 2 recorded an overall 25.40% Hindi occupancy on its second Thursday. Breaking it down – morning shows saw 13.28%, afternoon shows witnessed 28.58%, evening shows recorded 32.09% and night shows logged 27.63%.

On May 1, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) and predicted that Kesari Chapter 2 would hit the ₹75 crore mark on its second Thursday.

He wrote, “#KesariChapter2 will hit the ₹ 75 cr mark today [second Thursday]... Has maintained its dominance so far, but with multiple new releases hitting theatres today [1 May], it will be interesting to see how well it holds up against the competition.”

Mentioning the figues, the trade analyst added, “#KesariChapter2 [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 8.14 cr, Mon 2.65 cr, Tue 2.72 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 73.55 cr.”

Kesari Chapter 2 features Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in important roles. A section of the audience criticised Ananya for her performance as Dilreet Gill.

In her defense, Kesari Chapter 2's director Karan Singh Tyagi stated that Ananya's performance was impactful and even drew applause during her entry scene.

The director told News18, "The audiences have given her character so much love that I would like to look at the positive. I would like to look at the love that she's getting. Two days ago, there was a screening in Hyderabad. Some people sent me videos from there. The audience was clapping at her entry scene. She was one female lawyer in a room filled with men. And that in itself is the perfect response to all the negative comments."

Kesari Chapter 2 is the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 hit Kesari.