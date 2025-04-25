Karan Singh Tyagi Says Vicky Kaushal's <i>Sardar Udham</i> Was A "Guiding Light" For <i>Kesari Chapter 2</i>

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is currently running in cinemas. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama is set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film tells the powerful story of C Sankaran Nair's courageous legal battle—a landmark moment in India's fight for justice during British rule.

Now, Karan Singh Tyagi opened up about how Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham was a big reference point for him.

In a conversation with News18, Karan Singh Tyagi said, “I've loved Sardar Udham. In fact, I've watched all the movies that depicted the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I've studied all of them. Before Sardar Udham, it was Gandhi, which depicted the tragedy in painstaking detail and in a gut-wrenching manner. The last 20 minutes of Sardar Udham is one of the best pieces of art that I've watched in life. It was a guiding light for me. I love Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham's director) and his work."

If you have already watched Kesari Chapter 2, you would know that Vicky Kaushal has lent his vocals as the narrator of the film.

“Vicky has a voiceover in the beginning and sets the stage for the story. We didn't rope him in because of his connection with Sardar Udham. I'm a huge admirer of his work and of the gravitas that his voice holds. The connection just helped. We wanted him because he's such a fantastic actor. He lent so much gravity and seriousness to the proceedings," Karan Singh Tyagi added.

Released on April 18, Kesari Chapter 2 features Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill.

Kesari Chapter 2 is the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 Kesari.