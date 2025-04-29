Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Sofia Coppola Captures Ananya Panday's Italian Moments

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ananya Panday is Chanel's first ambassador from India. She will represent the brand at the Chanel Cruise 2025/2026 show. The event takes place at Villa d’Este on Lake Como, Italy.

Ananya Panday, the first-ever ambassador from India for Chanel, is all set to represent the luxury brand at the Chanel Cruise 2025/2026 show on Tuesday. The event will be hosted at the iconic Villa d'Este on Lake Como, Italy.

To attend the show, Ananya Panday has already arrived in Italy with her sister Rysa. Keeping her fans in the loop, she shared a beautiful photo with her younger sister from the stunning location.

The picture was clicked by none other than Oscar-winning American filmmaker Sofia Coppola.

In the photo, Ananya is seen wearing a lovely yellow dress, while Rysa looked chic in a black and white striped outfit. The sibling duo looked absolutely stunning.

Ananya gave photo credits by tagging Sofia Coppola and adding a red heart emoji.

Sofia Coppola has directed movies like Lick the Star, The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, Somewhere and The Bling Ring.

Instagram/Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also posted a fun photo dump to treat her followers with glimpses of her Italian adventure. The actress was seen indulging in some delicious Italian food — from plates of spaghetti to buttery croissants.

One of the standout pictures showed her enjoying a sunny boat ride on the stunning Lake Como. In another, she was spotted strolling through the scenic alleys around the lake. Ananya also made sure to squeeze in some self-care time and shared a cute snap of herself and her sister, Rysa, having fun in face masks.

“Living the sweet Italian life,” read the text attached to the post.

Ananya Panday's latest film Kesari Chapter 2 is currently running in theatres. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film also features Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the story of Kesari Chapter 2 revolves around C Sankaran Nair and his pursuit of justice following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.