Kesari Box Office Collection Week 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 143.02 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Kesari. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar's Kesari is performing "decently" at the box office and has managed to collect Rs 143.02 crore within three weeks of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh predicted that the film is likely to cross the Rs 145-crore mark in the coming days. According to Taran Adarsh, the film might earn Rs 150 crore by weekend 4, depending on the competition that it faces from others films. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kesari is decent... Will cross Rs 145 cr in coming days, but the journey to Rs 150 cr will depend on its trending in Weekend 4, when it faces new films and shows get reduced further... [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr. Total: Rs 143.02 cr. India biz.",/p>

#Kesari is decent... Will cross 145 cr in coming days, but the journey to 150 cr will depend on its trending in Weekend 4, when it faces new films and shows get reduced further... [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr. Total: 143.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the film's business per week.Kesari had a great start at the box office and earned Rs 105.86 crore within a week and became the highest opener of 2019. In the second week, the film garnered Rs 29.66 crore and in weekend 3, the film's business experienced a decline as it managed to collect merely Rs 7.50 crore. Take a look at Taaran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Kesari biz at a glance...

Week 1: 105.86 cr [8 days]

Week 2: 29.66 cr

Weekend 3: 7.50 cr

Total: 143.02 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

Kesari is a period drama, which has been directed by Anurag Singh and it has been co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role and it is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

