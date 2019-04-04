Kesari Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Closer To The Rs 150 Crore Mark

Kesari is a historical drama based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 04, 2019 20:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kesari Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Closer To The Rs 150 Crore Mark

Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar in a still from Kesari. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kesari crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a week
  2. The film collected Rs 2.42 crore on Wednesday
  3. Kesari is the biggest opener of 2019

Akshay Kumar's Kesari is unstoppable at the box office. The film which opened in theaters over two weeks ago, has managed to collect Rs 133.45 crore within fourteen days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The period drama, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, collected Rs 2.42 crore on Wednesday. Taran Adarsh shared the progress made by the film in terms of its box office collection and tweeted: "Kesari (Week 2)Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.42 cr. Total: Rs 133.45 cr. India biz."

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Kesari is ruling the box office as it is the highest opening film of this year, followed by Ranveer Singh's musical Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn-led comedy film Total Dhamaal. Kesari collected an impressive Rs 21.50 crore in the day of its release.

Earlier this week, Taran Adarsh described Kesari's performance at the box office as "slow but steady." In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that the film might be able to earn Rs 150 crore, depending on its performance in week 3.

Kesari is a historical drama, based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh and it has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Cape Of Good Films.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kesari Box Officekesari akshay kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiSam ManekshawBITSATRomeo SeahawkElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsNaMo TVKirit SomaiyaGudi PadwaMi Fan FestivaliPhone XRMi Note 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................