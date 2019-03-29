Kesari Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Collects 'Wonderful Total' Of Rs 105 Crore

Akshay Kumar in a still from Kesari. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

There's no stopping for Akshay Kumar's Kesarias the film has managed to collect Rs 105.86 crore within 8 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, a large portion of the film's success could be attributed to the fact that it released on Holi. In his tweet, he also stated that the period drama is performing exceptionally well in North India. Mr Adarsh also predicted that the film is likely to perform well in the coming week. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kesari puts up a wonderful total... Benefitted due to an earlier release [Thu - #Holi]... Steady on weekdays, although the biz should've been higher... North circuits excellent... Week 2 will give an idea of how strong it trends and it's likely lifetime biz."

#Kesari puts up a wonderful total... Benefitted due to an earlier release [Thu - #Holi]... Steady on weekdays, although the biz should've been higher... North circuits excellent... Week 2 will give an idea of how strong it trends and it's likely *lifetime biz*... Data follows... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

#Kesari Thu [#Holi] 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52, Thu 5.85 cr. Total: 105.86 cr. India biz. Note: Extended Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the film's benchmark performance. The film managed to collect Rs 50 crore within three days of its release and it crossed the 100-crore-mark within a week. Kesari has emerged at the highest week one grosser of 2019, followed by Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, which collected Rs 100.30 crore on the eight day of its release, and Total Dhamaal, which earned Rs 94.55 crore on day 7.

#Kesari benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

75 cr: Day 4

100 cr: Day 7

Emerges highest Week 1 grosser of 2019 [so far], followed by #GullyBoy [ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and #TotalDhamaal [ 94.55 cr; 7 days]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

Based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, Kesarialso stars Parineeti Chopra and it is has been directed by Anurag Singh. The film was collaboratively produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

