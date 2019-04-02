Kesari Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Going 'Strong' At Rs 128 Crore

Akshay Kumar in a still from Kesari. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar's Kesari is ruling the box office and how. The film, which opened in theaters last Friday has managed to collect Rs 128.28 crore within 12 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has been performing exceptionally well especially in North India. According to Taran Adarsh, the film is expected to collect Rs 137 crore by second Thursday. The period drama garnered Rs 3.27 crore on Monday. Sharing the film's box office progress on Twitter, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kesari is strong on (second) Mon... North circuits continue to lead, while other circuits are steady... Should collect Rs 137 cr by (second) Thu... (Week 2) Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr. Total: Rs 128.28 cr. India biz."

#Kesari is strong on [second] Mon... North circuits continue to lead, while other circuits are steady... Should collect 137 cr [+/-] by [second] Thu... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr. Total: 128.28 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2019

Kesarihad an impressive start at the box office. The film collected a whopping sum of Rs 21.50 crore on the day of its release and became the highest opening film of 2019, leaving behind Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and Indra Kumar's comedy film Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn.

#Kesari roars... Sets the BO on Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]... After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/4 pm onwards... Evening shows saw terrific occupancy... Thu 21.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

Kesari has not only been performing well at the box office, it was equally adept at impressing the film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three stars out of five and wrote: "Akshay Kumar doing the heavy lifting with unwavering enthusiasm, the star's fans will find it easy to get into the swing of this tale of extraordinary courage in the face of daunting adversity."

Kesari is a period drama directed by Anurag Singh. The film, which features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The film was collaboratively produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

