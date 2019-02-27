Kerala State Film Awards: Jayasurya Wins First Best Actor Prize, Shares With Soubin Shahir

Jayasurya in a still from Njan Marykutty. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Jayasurya shared the Best Actor Kerala State Film Award along with actor Soubin Shahir, while Nimisha Sajayan walked away with the Best Actress award here. State Minister for Cinema AK Balan on Wednesday announced the 49th Kerala State Film Awards. For Jayasurya, this is the first state award that he is getting for Best Actor. He has won it for his roles in Captain and Njan Marykutty, while Shahir got it for his stellar performance in the film Sudani From Nigeria, which was his first full-length lead role.

Nimisha Sajayan shot into prominence after her 2017 film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and after that she has had her hands full. She got the award for her performance in the films Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payan. Happy and excited about the honour, she said: "I owe this award to my co-stars who strongly supported me in the sets. It was only because of that I could do well and win this."

The best film award went to Kanthan - The Lover Of Colour, directed by Sherief. It tells the tale of Adivasis.

The Best Director's award was given by veteran filmmaker Shyamaprasad for his film Oru Njayarazhcha, which even won the second Best Film award.

KU Mohan won the Best Cameraman award for his work in the film Carbon, while Vijay Yesudas, son of legendary singer KJ Yesudas, won the Best Male Playback Singer award. The Best Female Playback Singer award was won Shreya Ghoshal.