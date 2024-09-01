Exclusive: Actor Says Won't Give Up #MeToo Fight Despite Legal Threat

Actor Sonia Malhar, who filed a sexual harassment case against fellow Malayalam actor Jayasurya, today said she will not back down despite the accused calling the allegations 'false' and threatening legal actions.

"He (Jayasurya) is calling the allegation false. It is not a false allegation. My statement is very true and very clear. This is the 1st FIR I have ever filed in my life," the actor told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Ms Malhar is one of many women actors who have spoken up after the Justice Hema Committee report revealed the dark underbelly of the Malayalam film industry, where sexual abuse and exploitation have been rampant for decades.

Jayasurya, who is facing another #MeToo case, today denied all the allegations against him and threatened legal action against those naming him.

"A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue," he said in an Instagram post today.

Sonia Malhar said that when the Hema Committee report came out, she had narrated her ordeal on a news channel but did not name the harasser. But she had to mention Jayasurya's name after several rumours started circulating on social media.

"The issue blew up on social media, and people claimed I had taken a bribe - so I had to take Jayasurya's name to save my dignity," Ms Malhar told NDTV.

"I revealed the face of that hero because otherwise it would cause loss of my dignity also. If I close the case, that is not good for me," she added.

The actor also asserted that she will not back down and continue her fight for justice.

The MeToo movement gained momentum in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread allegations of sexual harassment. The comprehensive 235-page report, released with the names of witnesses and accused redacted, sheds light on the industry's power dynamics, revealing that a small group of 10-15 influential male producers, directors, and actors wield significant control over the Malayalam film industry.

Amid the outrage it provoked, Mohanlal, a well-known actor and president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, resigned alongside other top officials. AMMA said the administrative panel has resigned, taking moral responsibility for the allegations.