Kerala Floods: Sunny Leone Donates 1,200 Kilos Of Food, Wishes She Could 'Do More'

Actress Sunny Leone is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have contributed to help the people affected in flooded Kerala. On Friday, Sunny shared an Instagram post, in which she mentioned that she and her husband Daniel Weber have donated over 1,200 kg food material for the people affected in the grief-stricken area. Sunny wrote: "Today Daniel and I will hopefully be able to feed a few of the many people in Kerala that need a warm meal with 1,200 kg (1.3 tons) of rice and daal. I know it's not a dent in what actually needs to be sent and I wish I could do more." In her post, the 37-year-old actress also thanked Prateik Babbar and Siddhant Kapoor for organising a special fundraiser for Kerala. She wrote: "Humanity at its finest, Prateik Babbar and Siddhanth Kapoor, the men who arranged an amazing event at B in Juhu to bring help to those in need. You guys are so amazing."

The photograph that Sunny Leone shared on Instagram was from a fundraiser, which was organised in Mumbai on Thursday. The event was organised by Prateik Babbar, Siddhanth Kapoor and Suved Lohia. Several Bollywood celebrities including Siddhanth Kapoor's parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure; and Arbaaz Khan attended the event.

Many other celebrities have done their bit to help the people in flood-hit Kerala, while Amitabh Bachchan donated Rs 51 lakh and some items of personal belongings to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, actor Randeep Hooda was spotted helping at the Khalsa Aid team in Kerala. Other than that, Sushant Singh Rajput also donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of a fan.