Keerthy Suresh's <i>Revolver Rita</i> Gets A Release Date. Bonus - New Poster

Revolver Rita, headlined by South star Keerthy Suresh, is set to release worldwide in theatres on November 28.

Written and directed by JK Chandru, the film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route. It was previously slated to release in August.

Suresh, who recently appeared in Uppu Kappurambu, shared the announcement with a post on her Instagram story on Sunday.

The 33-year-old actor uploaded the poster of the film, which had the release date written over it.

The film also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan, and Super Subbarayan in pivotal roles.

It has music composed by Sean Roldan.

Suresh's latest film, "Uppu Kappurambu", released in July and starred Suhas alongside the actor. It was directed by Ani I V Sasi.

She also made her Hindi cinema debut last year with Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer "Baby John". The film underperformed at the box office.

