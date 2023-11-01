Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Yoga Diaries. See New Post

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: anshukayoga)

Kareena Kapoor swears by yoga and how. Her yoga instructor shared a video from a session on the official Instagram page of Anshuka Yoga. In the video, Kareena is seen doing yoga with utmost ease. "Here's a tiny glimpse of Kareena Kapoor making every practice count on the yoga mat. Her consistent grit and determination to be her best at every Yoga asana and push her limits to get better and stronger, makes her the powerhouse she is. I cannot articulate the joy I feel after every rewarding practice I share with my students," read the caption on Anshuka Yoga's Instagram post.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's yoga post here:

"Documenting smiles after a wholesome fiery practice. Our practice today was a mix of Surya Namaskaras, fiery asanas, pranayama, breathwork, core work and cardio bursts," read the caption on Kareena's yoga diaries.

On Kareena's birthday, her yoga instructor shared a video of the actress working out. ICYMI, take a look at the video here:

Kareena Kapoor often shares posts from her fitness diaries. Earlier this year, she posted this video from her yoga diaries. It als featured her son Jeh. "Working out with my best workout buddy #MomLife #MidweekBalance #TheCrew #Reels #Workout," Kareena captioned the post.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Her film The Buckingham Murders premiered at the MAMI Film Festival last week.