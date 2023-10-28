Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Ekta Kapoor, Hansal Mehta And Others At The Buckingham Murders Premiere At MAMI Fest

The Buckingham Murders team at the premiere. (courtesy: mumbaifilmfestival)

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film The Buckingham Murders premiered at the inaugural night of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The actress attended the event along with the makers and the cast of the thriller. The official Instagram page of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival shared a series of pictures and videos showing the stars on the red carpet. The opening frame features Kareena in an all-black kaftan-style gown from the shelves of Rajesh Pratap Singh. Kareena Kapoor styled her outfit with hot pink sleeve extensions. Kareena was also seen posing with her director Hansal Mehta and producer Ekta Kapoor. The Buckingham Murders also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. The series of pictures concluded with the entire The Buckingham Murders team posing for a group picture. We also caught glimpses of Ranveer Brar and Ash Tandon with Kareena, Ektaa and Hansal Mehta. In one of the videos, Kareena was seen addressing the audience from the stage, ahead of the premiere.

The note along with the pictures read, “A great start to a much-awaited festival, The Buckingham Murders received a great reception today at the opening ceremony. The entire cast and crew being present for the screening made the South Asian premiere of the film a staggering success.”

The Buckingham Murders also premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. Kareena announced the big news through a special post on her Instagram. She shared a series of pictures, showing an official document carrying the movie's details and two stills of herself from the film. In the photos, Kareena can be seen with an intense look. Dressed in an all-black pantsuit, she is seen walking in an empty corridor in one of the pics. In the other frame, Kareena can be seen looking outside. In the detailed note, Kareena mentioned that The Buckingham Murders is one of the three films from India that made it to the festival.

She wrote, “The Buckingham Murders' a journey that Hansal Mehta, Ektaa Kapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it's one of the three films from India that made it to the festival!” Inviting fans to watch the movie, Kareena wrote, “If you happen to be in the UK, we hope you can watch it, it's being shown at the Curzon Mayfair on 14th and 15th October.”

It won't be wrong to say that Kareena Kapoor is on a roll. She marked her OTT debut last month with Jaane Jaan. Sujoy Ghosh's film was released on Kareena's birthday. It featured her along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.