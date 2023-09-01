Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders To Premiere At BFI London Film Festival

Kareena in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders will have a premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kareena shared the news on her Instagram profile today. Kareena shared an official document containing the film's details and two pictures of herself from the movie. Needless to say, Kareena looks intense in those pictures. In one frame, Kareena, looking downwards, is seen walking an empty corridor. In the other frame, Kareena can be seen looking outside. Kareena also mentioned that this is one of the three films from India that made to the festival. Kareena wrote in the caption, "The Buckingham Murders' a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it's one of the three films from India that made it to the festival!" Inviting people to watch the movie, Kareena wrote, "If you happen to be in the UK, we hope you can watch it, it's being shown at the Curzon Mayfair on 14th and 15th October."

Hansal Mehta, Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented on Kareena's post. Hansal Mehta wrote, "Can't wait for the world to discover this Kareena. So proud of this film. Thank you for adorning our film." Ekta Kapoor commented, "I have never felt grief n gutted by any performance ever!! Waiting for the world to see you" and dropped a heart emoji along with it. In another comment, Ekta wrote, "An actor par excellence." Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart, a smiling and a star emoji on it.

Take a look at Kareena's post here:

Kareena Kapoor is on a roll. She will make her OTT debut this month with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat will feature in the movie alongside her. Sharing the film's teaser, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan's birthday. Mark your calendars for a present like no other. Jaane Jaan arrives 21 September, only on Netflix. " The announcement came in the form of a teaser that opens with Kareena Kapoor mouthing the iconic song Aa Jane Jaan featuring Helen from Intaquam. The teaser also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in a noir-like setting.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.