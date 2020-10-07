Keep That Mask On - Just Like Mirzapur's Kaleen Bhaiya In This Mumbai Police Post

Mumbai Police shared this image of Pankaj Tripathi. (courtesy mumbaipolice)

Some things never change and the reason we brought this up today is because Mumbai Police shared a post that focuses on the fact that COVID-19 precautions are not to be taken lightly, no matter what. They took the help of Kaleen Bhaiya, the Mirzapur patriarch who rules the city in his own way. The picture shared by Mumbai Police, features a still from the trailer of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Mirzapur 2. It has a picture of Pankaj Tripathi (who plays Kaleen Bhaiya in the show) with a photoshopped mask on his face and the text on the meme says, "Niyam same hoga (the rules will remain the same)." Mumbai Police wrote in its caption, "Them: Now that the lockdown is getting eased, shall we take it easy on the COVID-19 precautions? Us:"

The aforementioned meme aims at spreading awareness about following the necessary precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The scene in the post happens to be from the trailer of Mirzapur 2, where Pankaj Tripathi says, "Gaddi pe chahe hum rahe ya Munna, niyam same hoga (the rules will remain the same irrespective of who sits on the throne - me or Munna)."

Check out the post shared by Mumbai Police here:

Other than Pankaj Tripathi, Mirzapur 2 also features Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, who have reprised their roles in the second season, while Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar and Amit Sialare the latest additions to the Mirzapur family.

Mirzapur 2 has been directed by Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh. The show has been co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya and Abbas Raza Khan. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video October 23 onwards.