So You Think You Can Bend It Like Shilpa Shetty? See Her New Yoga Video

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights "I love practicing different combinations of asanas," she wrote

"Any routine begins to feel boring when monotony sets in," she added

Shilpa Shetty often shares yoga videos on Instagram

Shilpa Shetty's love for yoga is an open secret. The actress follows a rigorous yoga regimen, and also keeps motivating her Instafam to stay fit and healthy with her videos. Recently, she talked about the boredom of practicing the same yoga “routine”. What do we do if we get bored of the same exercises every day? Shilpa Shetty has shared tips to break the monotony. She wrote in an Instagram post, “Any routine begins to feel boring when monotony sets in.” So, what's the solution? Shilpa says, “Keep experimenting with something new instead of dropping the habit altogether”, and added, “This is exactly what keeps me dedicated to yoga.”

Shilpa Shetty posted a video, in which she can be seen trying out a combination of yoga asanas to demonstrate what she means. She wrote, “I love practicing different combinations of asanas that focus on the mind, body, and soul. Today, the flow of asanas included Gatyatmak Anjaneyasana and Baddha Trikonasana.”

She also wrote about the benefits of this combination of yoga asanas. Shilpa Shetty added: “This combination helps strengthen quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings. It also opens up hip flexors, improves balance and flexibility; while it also helps in stretching and strengthening the ankles, knee, thighs, and torso. Its additional benefit is that it improves digestion too.”

Shilpa Shetty concluded her caption on this note, “Like I always say, yoga se hi hoga (it's possible only through yoga).”

Yoga is one of the reasons behind Shilpa Shetty's toned figure. She demonstrates her fitness in dance videos with other Bollywood celebrities. A few weeks ago, Shilpa shared a Reel where she was “kidding around” with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In the video, we could see the two actresses dancing together. We must say, their moves left us awestruck.

While she is at the gym, sweating it out, Shilpa Shetty loves to add some fun. In January, during Lohri, Shilpa gave her workout session a festive twist by adding elements of bhangra to it.

On another occasion, she shared a video where she was seen lying on her yoga mat. She wrote, “Today's fitness session was as long as January 2022 has been. End of the month motivation is just about lying down on the mat and mentally preparing myself for the new month ahead. But yes, even I have days like this. The only thing that motivates me is your love, and then, I'm at it again.”

Shilpa Shetty recently announced her new film titled Sukhee. She announced the project with a clip from the set, and wrote, “A new film, a new character, a new journey: Sukhee. First shot done.”

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the movie, Hungama 2. Her upcoming projects also include Nikamma.