Kedarnath Song Jaan 'Nisaar: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput's Bittersweet Love Story

Highlights The song has been sung by Arijit Singh Credits for lyrics of the song go to Amitabh Bhattacharya This is the fourth song from Kedarnath to be released

Team Kedarnath just added one more song to the playlist. The new song, titled Jaan 'Nisaar, has been shared by the film's lead cast Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. Both Sara and Sushant summed up the essence of the song in these words: "Thodi is deewangi, thodi si awaargi. Aayi hai in dono mein thodi si narazgi, hai inka ishq." Jaan 'Nisaar begins with a reminder to Mansoor (a Muslim pithu played by Sushant) that Mukku "pandito ki beti hai! Yahaan tumhara kuchh nahi hone wala." The song reveals that as the realisation dawns upon Mansoor that their love story may to see a happy ending, he begins to ignore Mukku.

Meanwhile, Mukku appears to be bewildered by Mansoor's sudden change of heart and tries to win him back with repeated attempts. In a glimpse, the song also reveals that Mansoor has a confrontation with Mukku's father as she's not willing to let go of Mansoor at any cost. Mukku also waits outside Mansoor's home drenched in rain till her father drags her away. The song ends with a flash of the Kedarnath floods, in which Mansoor can be seen attempting to save the lives of Mukku and her father.

Composed by Amit Trivedi, the romantic number has been sung by Arijit Singh while credits for lyrics of the song go to Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch Jaan 'Nisaar from Kedarnath here:

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath marks Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut. The much-awaited film is a powerful love story set against the backdrop of the devastating Kedarnath floods of 2013. Kedarnath is slated to hit screens on December 7, just three weeks after which, Sara's second Bollywood film Simmba arrives in theatres.