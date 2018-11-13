Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan Says, 'Sushant Singh Rajput Has Taught Me Whatever Little Hindi I Speak'

Sushant and Sara on the sets of Indian Idol

Sara Ali Khan, all set for her Bollywood debut, addressed the media for the first time at the trailer launch of Kedarnath and shared her experience of working in Bollywood. Sara, opened up about sharing screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput and said apart from being a great help on sets, he has also served as her Hindi coach. "There were days when I was lost and scared as it's the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot," news agency ANI quoted the 25-year-old actress as saying.

Thanking the media persons, for asking about Sushant, Sara assigned all credit for having pulled of Kedarnath successfully to her first-time co-star: "I am so glad that you asked me that. I have no idea how I have done this film. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn't have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had," Sara added.

At the trailer launch, Sara also shared what made her come on board for Kedarnath and said: "My father used to say I should finish my studies first before entering films. He was fully supportive if I wanted to do films but wanted me to study first. When I got a chance to be a part of Kedarnath, I liked the script so much I knew I had to do it," PTI quoted Sara as saying.

On Monday, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput dived into the promotions for Kedarnath head-on. They onscreen couple made two appearances yesterday - first they interacted with the media at the trailer launch event of Kedarnath and then they were spotted having loads of fun on the sets of music reality show Indian Idol.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is a love story set against the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath floods. The film is slated to hit screens on December 7, two weeks before Sara's second film Simmba releases.

