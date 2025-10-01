<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant Walks Away From Rs 1 Crore Question, Can You Solve It?

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, has been a favourite for years. Season 17 is on air now, and fans are glued to their screens to see who can make it big.

On Tuesday's episode, Kailash Rambhau Kuntewad was the contestant in the spotlight. He made it through 14 questions correctly, securing Rs 50 lakhs. Everything seemed smooth until the 15th question popped up for the Rs 1 crore. Kailash used the “Video Call a Friend” lifeline first. Even then, the participant was not confident about the answer. So, he tried the 50-50 lifeline next. Still unsure, he made the smart call to quit. By doing that, he walked away with Rs 50 lakhs from KBC 17.

The 15th question was, “In Rashtrapati Bhavan, the painting titled ‘Invention of the Printing Press' by Vivian Forbes depicts whom?”

The options were: A. Johann Fust, B. William Caxton, C. Johannes, D. Richard M. Hoe. The correct answer was B. William Caxton.

For context, Invention of the Printing Press celebrates the historic invention of the printing press. William Caxton, the correct answer, was an English merchant, writer and printer who introduced the first printing press to England in the 15th century. He played a key role in making literature more accessible and standardising the English language.

Coming back to the latest episode, Amitabh Bachchan shared some details about Kailash Rambhau. He is a farmer by profession and earns around Rs 3,000 a month. He is also a cricket fan and dreams of turning his two sons into cricketers. Financial struggles had kept him from providing proper training for them, but with the KBC prize money, he now plans to send them to a cricket academy.

Premiered on August 11, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also catch the episodes on SonyLIV.

