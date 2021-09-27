Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Episode 26: Amitabh Bachchan Had A Hearty Laugh With This Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan on the show. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights The first contestant to make it to the hot seat was Sandhya Makhija

Sandhya Makhija won Rs 10,000 on the show

Big B will continue the game with Sarbjeet Singh on Tuesday

Amitabh Bachchan started tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with a new batch of contestants. He shared that the show will pay a tribute to all social workers throughout this whole week. The first contestant to make it to the hot seat was Sandhya Makhija. She is a State Inspector, who wants to become a Deputy Collector. She is also currently preparing for competitive exams. After Big B welcomed Sandhya on the stage, she dedicated a poem to him. On the show, Sandhya Makhija shared that her late father was a fruit seller but he always tried his best to give his daughter better education facilities and encouraged them to pursue education and job. She started working at the age of 19 and currently supports her family. Sandhya Makhija won Rs 10,000 on the show.

Sarbjeet Singh from Jammu and Kashmir was the next contestant to win the Fastest Fingers First round. He is a school teacher, who lives in Mendhar, near the LOC. He shared his brave stories of teaching kids despite facing hurdles during wars at the border. On a lighter note, Sarbjeet Singh also made Big B laugh with anecdotes about his family and college life.

The questions asked on tonight episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 were from entertainment, mythology, sports, politics and many other fields. Check out some of those questions here:

#How many years did Lord Rama, Devi Sita and Lakshmana spend in exile?

#In which city of Punjab did the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre take place?

#What does the letter 'F', labelled on keys on the first row of a standard keyboard stand for?

#Complete the Twitter username of this Indian cricketer: ___ Tubanator.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9pm. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.