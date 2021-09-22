Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Episode 23 Written Update: This Contestant Made Amitabh Bachchan Blush

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC (courtesy srbachchan)

Highlights Big B hosted two contestants on Wednesday's episode

The first contestant went home with a sum of Rs 25 lakhs

The second contestant will continue the game on Thursday

For Kaun Banega Crorepati, there can never be a better host than megastar Amitabh Bachchan - entertaining, engaging and a tad bit flirtatious if we may say. On Wednesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan hosted two contestants, the first of who was Namrata Shah, a Kathak dancer. Namrata Shah, who is clearly a fan of Mr Bachchan, didn't hesitate to ask if she can address the star as "Amit ji." In response, a blushing Amitabh Bachchan responded that it's better if she addresses him as just Amit. On the episode, Amitabh Bachchan also jokingly asked the producers to take a break because he wanted to take Namrata Shah on a tea date. Meanwhile, Namrata Shah also revealed to Amitabh Bachchan that she is going to become a grand-mom soon and asked him to suggest baby names.

Here are some of the questions asked on Wednesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. How many of these can you answer? Tell us in the comments below:

Which country has taken its name from an imaginary line around the Earth?

Which of these paths of the human digestive system is the longest?

In March 2021, who became the first Indian woman to score 10,000 runs in International Cricket?

Which of these kings authored the play Mattavilasa-Prahasana, a farce in Sanskriti?

Which canal connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean?

In the year 1927, who along with Purshottamdas Thakurdas, founded FICCI?

Which country's flag is considered the oldest continuously used National flag?

Which of these cities is not a state capital?

Namrata Shah quit the show with a prize money of Rs 25 lakhs. The next contestant on the show will continue to play on Thursday's episode. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.