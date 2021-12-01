Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Never Answers His Phone, Complains Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's still from Kaun Banega Corepati 13. (Image courtesy: sonytvofficial)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 recently celebrated their 1000th episode. To celebrate the success, Amitabh Bachchan invited his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to play a quiz on the show. Unlike previous promos, which showed a glimpse of their bond, this one shows Jaya Bachchan complaining and roasting Amitabh Bachchan. On Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television shared a video showing Jaya complaining about Amitabh Bachchan. This is what Jaya Bachchan said, 'Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi' (If you call him, he'll never pick up.) Jaya Bachchan joined the celebrations through a video call.

Amitabh Bachchan can be seen defending himself, 'Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai.' (What can I do with the internet if it is fluctuating?) Shweta Bachchan on the other hand can be seen taking Jaya Bachchan's side, 'Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge.' (He will share photos on social media, a tweet from his account.) This is not the first time the Bachchan family has shared their bond on the show.

Navya Naveli can be seen taking Jaya Bachchan's side, 'Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai.'(When we return from the parlour and you tell Jaya she looks good, are you really telling the truth?) Amitabh Bachchan was all smiles and turned towards the camera and said, 'Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap.' (Jaya, you look beautiful). To which Jaya Bachchan denied and said, 'Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte.' (You don't look nice when you lie). Amitabh Bachchan went, 'Arre yaar' leaving Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli stunned.

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati except one which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Kaun Banega Crorepati first premiered in 2000.