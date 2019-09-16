Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 21 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Wants To Connect With This Contestant On Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (Courtesy srbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who makes each and every episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati exceedingly interesting, hosted a young contestant named Laboni Basu from North 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Monday's episode. Laboni Basu, who hails from a rather simple background, told Big B that she doesn't have a social media profile. Amitabh Bachchan, who was rather taken aback and impressed with Laboni's simplicity, wanted to confirm what he was hearing and asked her again: "Have you ever been on social media?" When Laboni answered in the negative, Big B heaved a sigh of relief and said: "Bahut achha kiya! (You did a good thing!") Next you know Mr Bachchan was inviting Laboni to connect with him on the Internet. Big B explained the procedure and said all she has to do is tag him on any social media platform and Laboni will be in direct touch with Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B also took a dig at trolls by revealing that he is constantly subjected to negative criticism on social media.

Meanwhile, Monday's episode was a mix of emotional moments and ROFL snippets. Big B got emotional as the contestant revealed she started working as early as 9 or 10 years old and that she used to tutor younger students to earn a living when in the 10th standard. On a lighter note, Big B ordered the managers to get shawls for Laboni, who visibly found the air-conditioning too cold.

Here are some of the questions from Monday's episode. How many of you can you answer? Tell us in the comments below.

# According to The Arabian Nights, what appeared when Aladdin's lamp was rubbed?

# Which of these gods or goddesses took on the avatar of Mohini?

# Which of these combinations of celebrities and the constituencies from which they contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is correct?

# Which of these mountains is a two peak massif, the eastern summit of which is called Sunanda?

# Nandita Das has directed a film based on which writer's life?

Laboni Basu exhausted all her lifelines during the course of the show and went home with a prize money of 3,20,000.

