Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Finale Episode, Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Invites Kapil Sharma, Anurag Basu To Play For A Cause

With a great episode yet again, Amitabh Bachchan concluded the first segment of the grand finale episode Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. On the hot seat, Amitabh Bachchan invited social worker Harakchand Savla and filmmaker Anurag Basu and comedian Kapil Sharma were also called. Kapil Sharma added a laughter dose to the episode and the groom-to-be also asked Big B the secret to a happy marriage. This episode was run under the segment KBC Karmveer, which the 76-year-old megastar hosts every Friday. The first guest on the hotseat was Harakchand Savla, the founder of an NGO named Jeevan Jyoti, which works for the cancer patients and Anurag Basu, who is a cancer survivor, came to support him. Mr Sawla spoke about his initial struggles and what made him take up the cause. A video montage on his work was also played. Anurag Basu also opened up about his case and how he and his family dealt with the hard times.

In just 1 hour meet the man who has selflessly helped cancer patients and their families for 27 yearsand counting. Watch Harakchand Savla on #KBC Grand Finale at 9 PM with @SrBachchan. pic.twitter.com/S9ej2vptL7 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 23, 2018

After the interaction, Big B started the game with the guests. Here are some of the questions he asked them.

Q) What is the name of the tower, representing victory, located inside the Chittorgarh Fort?

A) Vijay Stambha

Q) Siddhartha Mukherjee's Pulitzer Prize winning book The Emperor of All Maladies is a biography of which disease?

A) Cancer

Q) The first and the ninth editions of which of these tournaments were held in India?

A) Asian Games

Harakchand Savla and Anurag Basu together won Rs 25 lakh. The prize money will be donated to Mr Savla's foundation.

Amidst the game, Amitabh Bachchan thanked cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for fulfilling a child's wish to play cricket, but he couldn't due to financial restraints. His father Manish Narayan Patil had come to KBC and won Rs 12.50 lakh. Inspired by his story, Sachin got his son admitted to his cricket academy and sponsored for it.

After Harakchand Savla and Anurag Basu's segment, Amitabh Bachchan invited Sparsh Shah, 15, born a bone disorder. However, despite the illness, he follows his dreams. He has a passion for music and also entertained the audience and Big B with his melodious voice.

After this, it was time for Kapil Sharma's entry. He took Amitabh Bachchan's blessings for his new show and also asked him the secret to a happy marriage, to which, the megastar hilariously replied in just one word - it's 'sorry and repeat this in front of your wife.'

Next Friday, environmentalist Ravi Kalra will join Kapil Sharma on the hotseat to play for a cause.