Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Shoot, Counts Milestones In Tweet

"KBC finale done. End of this season. Its 10 seasons of KBC and 18 years of KBC from the year 2000," read the first few lines of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, through which he announced that he has wrapped up the shooting of the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. KBC 10 went on air in September and in this season, only one contestant won Rs 1 crore. "KBC finale done. End of this season. Its 10 seasons of KBC and 18 years of KBC from year 2000. It's for me 716 episodes of KBC, it's 855 hours over 9 seasons, additionally about 3-4 hours of work over each episode and another 4-5 hours of prep on each episode," read Amitabh Bachchan's full tweet.

T 3000 - KBC Finale done .. end of this season .. its 10 seasons of KBC .. its 18 years of KBC from year 2000 .. its for me 716 episodes of KBC .. its 855 hours over 9 seasons .. additionally about 3-4 hours of work over each episode , & another 4-5 hours of prep on each episode — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2018

Kaun Banega Crorepati started 18 years ago and except for the third season, Big B has hosted all the seasons of the show. KBC 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian version of the British game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television.

On his official blog, the 76-year-old megastar shared the 'impact' Friday's episode of KBC Karmveer had on him. KBC Karmveer episode is hosted every Friday. In this episode, Big B invited HK Savla, who works for cancer patients and Ravi Kalra, who works to provide shelter to the abandoned parents. "The KBC Karmveer episode had immense impact and value upon me," he wrote.

Meanwhile, comedian Kapil Sharma also shot for an episode with Amitabh Bachchan. He shared a picture with the megastar on Instagram and wrote, "On the sets of KBC with the one and only Amitabh Bachchan sir."

Kapil Sharma will reportedly be a part of the finale episode.