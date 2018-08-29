Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Would Like To Have Granddaughter Aaradhya On The Hot Seat

Amitabh Bachchan photographed with Aaradhya (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to take the host's chair at the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B, who has hosted celebs like Yuvraj Singh, Kailash Satyarthi, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu last season, wants to play KBC with the youngest member of his family. At a press conference to launch Kaun Banega Crorepati in Mumbai on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan was asked if his granddaughter Aaradhya is aware of the show, when he said: "She knows that there is a show called KBC. She loves the title music and can identity it. But I've not played this game with her. Though it's a good idea."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan trended a great deal yesterday for the megastar's response to a comment previously made by Salman. On an episode of Dus Ka Dum (which is hosted by Salman Khan), the 52-year-old actor confessed he would love to host Kaun Banega Crorepati. Now, if you're wondering how Big B responded to that, here it goes: "I welcome Salman to host the show," reported PTI.

The 75-year-old actor started shooting for the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati earlier this month and was clearly delighted to have returned to a familiar set, as was revealed on his blog post, which read: "Back to the lights and hot seats and the eager contestants of this season's KBC." Big B also added a note for the show's crew: "The masters of the show always backing up with the expertise of the master of the game... Babu... giving personal attention and support."

Amitabh Bachchan will return to host Kaun Banega Crorepati for the eighth time. Kaun Banega Crorepati premieres on September 3.

