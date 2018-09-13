Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Episode 9: Amitabh Bachchan Nominates This Contestant For Fitness Challenge

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (courtesy srbachchan)

Highlights Thursday's contestant won Rs 12.5 lakhs The contestant went back home with some fitness advice from Big B Big B unofficially nominated him for the fitness challenge

The Kaun Banega Crorepati episode on Thursday kicked off with Shyamlal from Jharkhand, who has just taken the hot-seat on Wednesday. Keeping the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in mind, Big B began the show with best wishes for the festival. As the show progressed, computer ji fired an interesting question: "Who started the Hum Fit Toh India Fit challenge?" The challenge was actually a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and endorsed by celebrities from all walks of life. While Shyamlal did not get any suggestion from Big B about the correct answer, he did get suggested to take the challenge himself.

In good humour, Big B suggested that Shyamlal should hit the gym to achieve a fitness goal, when the contestant's wife shouted out from the audience that similar suggestions from her go to deaf ears. A visibly embarrassed Shyamlal, on his part, justified that he loves sleep and has tried and failed at his gym attempts. That's when paying heed to Shyamlal's wife, Big B added: "Bahaut badi galti kar rahe hai aap!" Apart from inspiring Shyamlal, who owns a mobile shop in Jharkhand, to renew his gym subscription, Big B also suggested that he should start his days early, with morning walk as an inevitable part of his routine.

Shyamlal turned out to be a strong enough contestant, who didn't need to ask for lifelines till the 8th question. Shyamlal left the show with prize money of Rs 12.5 lakh!

Here are some of the questions that were asked on Thursday's episode:

#Which of these numbers should never be shared to remain safe from fraud?

Which of these Hindi saying mean "Those who don't know, can't appreciate"?

Which is the only financial institution to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize?

What is the term of office of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly?

Which of these values is the closest to the number of mobile phone subscribers of India, as of May 2018?

Amitabh Bachchan will continue to play Kaun Banega Crorepati with a new contestant on Friday, who just arrived on the hot-seat.