Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Episode 7: This Contestant's Love For Books Will Inspire You To Start Reading

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (Courtesy SrBachchan)

Highlights Big B welcomed two contestants to the 'Hot Seat' on episode 7 Ravindra Kumar Acharya correctly answered nine questions Sandeep Savliya , a graphic designer has so far answered three questions

Kaun Banega Crorepati episode 7 kicked off with Ravindra Kumar Acharya who hails from Bhubaneswar. As usual, Amitabh Bachchan began with explaining the rules of the game to Ravindra. Big B also welcomed Pankaj Pachauri as the Expert Advice on the show. Without any further ado, Amitabh Bachan starts the game with the new contestant, who successfully answers the first six questions and wins Rs 20,000. Ravindra was a little confused with the seventh question hence opted for the Expert Advice Lifeline. Ravindra took home a prize money of Rs 1,60,000 after correctly answering nine questions. Ravindra was unable to answer the tenth question even with the help of Jodidaar lifeline.

After Ravindra Kumar Acharya's exit, Amitabh Bachchan dropped the Fastest Finger First question and Sandeep Savliya from Gujarat qualified the round. Sandeep, a graphic designer has so far answered three questions and has also used audience poll lifeline. Before beginning with the fourth question, the hooter went off.

Here are some of the questions which were asked on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Episode 7:

Which of these is a device used to lift objects from the ground

Which of these refers to a month in the Hindu calendar

What is the primary jersey colour of Chennai Super Kings

Which of these is a Hindi idiom used to denote hunger

A form of rice is the main ingredient in which of these food items

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will be back tomorrow at the same time on Sony. The show will continue tomorrow with Sandeep Savliya on the 'Hot Seat'.