<i>Kattalan</i> Teaser: Antony Varghese In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar

The teaser of Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese, is out.

What's Happening

The one-minute teaseroffers a glimpse into the film's action-heavy tone, showing Antony Varghese in multiple high-intensity sequences.

These include a dramatic confrontation with an elephant and several fight scenes set in a forest backdrop.

The action has been choreographed in Thailand by well-known stunt coordinator Kech Kembakdi.

The teaser also features 'Pong', the elephant that became widely recognised through the Ong-Bak franchise.

The elephant combat visuals, in particular, stand out and have drawn attention since the teaser's release.

Overall, the promo suggests a large-scale, mass-oriented action thriller.

Background

The teaser launch took place at Vanitha-Vineetha Theatre in Kochi, with fans, media and guests in attendance. The Malayalam action film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14 and is being positioned as a major release of the year.

The reference to Marco points to the 2024 Malayalam film starring Unni Mukundan, which was produced by Cubes Entertainments, the same banner backing Kattalan.

Directed by debutant Paul George, Kattalan also stars Dushara Vijayan, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Raj Thirandasu, Parth Tiwari, Jagadish, Siddique, Hanansha, Baby Jean and Hipster.

Marketed as a pan-Indian project, the film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.