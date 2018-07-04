'Katrina Kaif, You Got Dandruff,' Arjun Kapoor Trolls Actress For Instagram Video

Katrina Kaif Instagrammed this photo on Tuesday (courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif shared a superb video on Instagram, which appears to be from the actress' recent photoshoot but we can't stop ourselves from laughing at what followed next. A video like this is sure to make Katrina Kaif's Instafam happy... very happy. Katrina looked scintillating in the Instagram video, where she sported a bralet and a chiffon skirt. Her fans showered positive comments on the hair-flip video but Arjun Kapoor found it funny and trolled the actress saying: "You got dandruff, Katrina." Arjun's cousin Sonam Kapoor also commented on her post and said: "Insane! What a hottie!" The actress looks drop dead gorgeous in the two-piece attire and her toned mid-riff is giving us major body goals. She captioned the video: "Powder and earth."









Following Arjun Kapoor's lead, some Instagram users also added to the joke. "She needs a head and shoulder," read a comment on the Instagram video. Within few hours, Katrina's video has close to 10 lakh views and over three thousand comments. "You just nailed it," the actress was told after she Instagrammed the video. "This is so like your move," said a user while another added: "The queen of Bollywood."

Powder and earth A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT



Katrina Kaif shared a still from her photoshoot on Tuesday, which went crazy viral. The actress was hailed for her setting major body goals. Take a look at the photo here:

#tarunvishwa A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:48pm PDT



Katrina Kaif is currently busy with Salman Khan's Dabangg Reloaded Tour which also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Deva and Manish Paul. She recently finished shooting for Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Katrina Kaif is said to be playing the role of an actress, battling alcoholism in Zero.



