Katrina Kaif Shares Pic From Sister Isabelle's Birthday Celebrations

Isabelle Kaif celebrated her 32nd birthday on Friday and she did it in style. Katrina Kaif, on Friday night, shared pictures from sister Isabelle's birthday celebrations. In the picture, the sister-duo can be seen happily posing together. For her special day, Isabelle wore a blue outfit, while Katrina opted for a printed ensemble. Katrina Kaif captioned the post: "It's iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday." Meanwhile, on Friday, Vicky Kaushal wished his sister-in-law by sharing a picture on his Instagram stories and he wrote: "Happy Happy Isy! Wishing you a year full of love, laughter and good health." Isabelle thanked Vicky Kaushal in her Instagram stories. She wrote "Thank you," along with a heart-eyed emoji.

This is what Katrina Kaif posted:

Here's Isabelle and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram exchange:

Screenshot of Isabelle Kaif's Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film is slated to release this year.

Just like her sister Katrina Kaif, Isabelle is also an actress. She stared in the film Time To Dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Isabelle will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will star actor Aayush Sharma.