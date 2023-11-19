Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani And Ananya Panday Lead Celeb Roll Call At Isha Ambani's Twins' Birthday Bash

Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and others at a party hosted by Isha Ambani.

It was a star-studded affair at Mumbai's Jio World on Saturday as Bollywood celebrities assembled under one roof to attend the birthday bash of Isha Ambani's twins. Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal hosted a grand party on the occasion of her twins Krishna and Aadiya's 1st birthday. The guest list at the party included some of Bollywood biggest names. Katrina Kaif, who is currently basking in the success of her film Tiger 3, attended the party in a lovely peach dress. Kiara Advani also marked her presence at the bash in a floral dress. Both the stars looked absolutely ravishing. Rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were also pictured at the gathering, however they were seen arriving at event separately.

See some pictures from last evening:

Others celebs spotted at the birthday party were Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Rasha Thadani .

Take a look at their OOTDs below:

Director Karan Johar was pictured at the party with his children Roohi and Yash. The trio also posed for the paparazzi before going inside. See their adorable picture below:

Besides the above, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen attending the event in casuals. In videos shared by fan pages on X (previously known as Twitter), the Jawan star can be seen having fun with Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant. In one such video, Shah Rukh can be spotted in an informal black suit and shades as Anant hands over a yellow snake to him without any intimation while another person puts another similar snake around the actor's neck from behind. The actor however looks unfazed while dealing with the snakes.

The video was shared alongside a fabulous caption that read, "Exclusive: SRK having a SnakeTastic time with Radhika and Anant Ambani at Jio World." Take a look at the video here:

Exclusive: SRK having a SnakeTastic time with Radhika and Anant Ambani at Jio World.@iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan#SRKpic.twitter.com/Wno9wNymfn — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 18, 2023

Here's a picture of grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani with the birthday twins.

Arpita Khan Sharma also attended with her kids, Ahil and Ayat. Among others were cricketers Hardik Pandya with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. Party regular Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also spotted at the event.