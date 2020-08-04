Katrina Kaif Is 'Ready' For Date Night With A Bowl Of Popcorn And Bandish Bandits

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif's plan for Tuesday night is sorted (going by her latest Instagram entry) and can you guess what's on the list? A date night with a bowl full of popcorn and Amazon Prime Video's latest show Bandish Bandits. Katrina Kaif posted an Instagram reel video on her profile on Tuesday and she wrote in her caption: "Ready for my series date with Bandish Bandits. Congrats my dear friends Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Catch it on Amazon Prime Video." Besides Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah, Bandish Bandits also stars Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Meghna Malik in pivotal roles.

Bandish Bandits streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, opened to largely positive reviews from critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the show a 3-star rating and he wrote: "Bandish Bandits is a rare treat - a web series woven around Indian classical music. It unfailingly conveys the beauty and power of the ragas even when they are blended with pop-oriented arrangements."

Coming back to Katrina Kaif, the actress was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.

Katrina Kaif recently announced her association with Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and it will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.