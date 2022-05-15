Katrina Kaif Gives Glimpse Of Her 'American Saturday'. Arjun Kapoor Reacts

Katrina Kaif's American Saturday. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif is having the time of her life as she holidays in the US, and her recent post stands as proof. The actress gave a glimpse of her Saturday night on her Instagram handle, and we are bowled over. In the photos, Katrina can be seen enjoying bowling time in a pink and white checked shirt paired with blue denim and bowling shoes. Earlier, Katrina shared some lovey-dovey pictures with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. She captioned her recent post as "A very American Saturday".

Soon after Katrina Kaif shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Neha Dhupia commented, "I love this spot," followed by laughing and a heart emoticon, and Arjun Kapoor wrote, "A very British lass".

Here have a look:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are holidaying in the US. A few days ago, Katrina shared some adorable pictures with Vicky, enjoying breakfast in New York. She captioned the post as "The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby's".

Soon after, Vicky also shared a post walking on the New York streets with Katrina Kaif. He captioned the picture as "Sugar rush".

Recently, Vicky Kaushal also shared a post, enjoying the day with his friends and captioned it as "Batch 2005." Check out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif has several films in her kitty- Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky, on the other hand, has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan.